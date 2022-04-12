TheTrucker.com
Iowa authorities cite unlicensed truck driver for derelict, unsafe rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
This trailer is missing wheels and has a host of other problems, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Enforcement arm, which stopped the driver for multiple violations on Tuesday. (Courtesy: Iowa DOT)
The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement arm posted a series of photos on its Facebook page Tuesday morning showing a dry van trailer with missing and bent wheels, along with a host of other problems. Additionally, the semi’s driver had no valid CDL.

“This vehicle was stopped yesterday by a MVE (Motor Vehicle Enforcement) officer, the Facebook post read.

“It’s not hard to tell what grabbed the attention of our officer. It’s about as egregious as we see when it comes to an imminent hazard moving down the road. For some context, the driver was transporting this trailer across the country and was passing through Iowa. In addition to the more than 10 out of service violations, the driver did not posses a valid CDL. These are all among the many other violations discovered as well. Thank you to all the professional drivers that do it the right way, every day. Drive safe!”

The department didn’t name the location where the stop occurred.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

