KDOT announces call for EV infrastructure projects

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation announces a Call for Projects for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure projects in advance of applications being accepted for these projects across the state.

An estimated $14 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula funds are available to award for DC fast charging projects along federally designated EV Charging Corridors in Kansas, according to a news release.

Additional funding also will be available to support community charging and other EV charging projects.

All awarded projects will be required to meet a minimum 20% local cash match.

A Call for Projects first requires a project concept form be submitted to KDOT before the application process begins.

“This allows KDOT to provide feedback on eligibility and direct project sponsors to potential funding opportunities for the proposed project,” said Tami Alexander, KDOT transportation electrification manager. “Evaluation and feedback on project concepts allows sponsors to submit stronger applications and be more competitive in the process.”

KDOT will utilize various federal funding opportunities to support EV Charging Infrastructure Projects across the state. Projects could include direct current (DC) fast charging along state highways and community charging stations.