Wreaths Across America appoints transportation professionals to board

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Wreaths Across America (WAA) has appointed transportation industry veterans Jenny Lovering and Graig Morin as new members of the Board of Directors for the national nonprofit.

Appointments were unanimously voted on during the recent annual board meeting.

Responsibilities of WAA board members include providing foresight and insight for the organization; supporting and reviewing the executive director; serving as ambassadors for the organization; and ensuring legal compliance through oversight. The WAA Board of Directors is a diverse group of volunteers with expertise in the verticals of transportation, procurement, nonprofit leadership, Military and Veterans Affairs, finance and law enforcement.

Members include a Gold Star mother, a retired chaplain and nine veterans representing nearly all the military branches.

A resident of Maine and a 15-plus year transportation professional, Lovering has been involved with WAA for over 15 years.

During the last three, she headed Walmart’s involvement in the program as general manager for Walmart Transportation.

This year, Lovering organized the delivery of 16 loads of veterans’ wreaths through 40 Walmart Distribution Centers, involving over 100 professional drivers. With experience in logistics and working with Walmart’s corporate communications team, Jenny brings perspective on both internal and external operations in trucking to the WAA Mission. She resides in Lewiston, Maine, with her husband and three children; her youngest accompanied her on the 2022 trip to Arlington National Cemetery.

Also, a resident of Maine, and a 20-plus year transportation professional, Morin is involved with WAA as a volunteer location coordinator and as owner/president of Brown Dog Carriers LLC.

A member of the Truckload Carriers Association and American Trucking Associations, Morin has been working with the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit team lending expertise in safety and compliance over the last year. Additionally, Brown Dog Carriers hauled loads to 10 locations in 2022. Having driven over one million safe miles himself, Morin brings both driver and carrier perspectives to the WAA Mission. He resides in Biddeford, Maine, with his wife and three children.

“I am pleased in the Board’s unanimous decision to add Jenny and Graig as members. Their expertise in transportation will serve the program well as we continue to grow and our need for logistics support increases,” said Wayne Hanson, Chairman of the Board of WAA. “Both have demonstrated their commitment to our yearlong mission to Remember the Fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom, time and again. We are grateful for their service and look forward to their involvement in this capacity.”

To learn more about becoming involved in Wreaths Across America as a professional driver or carrier, visit trucking.wreathsacrossamerica.org. To find a location or group near you, please visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.