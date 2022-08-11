Kentucky, Ohio governors submit second federal funding request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine have submitted second federal funding application to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor from the Western Hills Viaduct in Ohio to Dixie Highway in Kentucky.

The current funding request is through the Bridge Investment Program, which follows the May funding request through the Multimodal Projects Discretionary Grant Program. Ohio and Kentucky articulated in both applications that a total of $1.66 billion in federal grant funding is needed regardless of which discretionary grant program awards funds to the project.

The states are applying to multiple grant programs to give themselves the best chance of receiving maximum funding, in keeping with the pledges of Govs. DeWine and Beshear to pursue every available federal dollar.

“The time for us to act is now,” Beshear said. “Kentucky and Ohio are working with our partners to ensure we have the funding we need to complete improvements along the Brent Spence Bridge corridor. There is a tremendous sense of urgency surrounding this project because we recognize how important it is for the people we serve. I want us to be able to break ground next year.”

Plans call for the construction of a companion bridge to the west of the existing Brent Spence Bridge, as well as improvements to the current bridge and the roadway network that ties into each river crossing. Ohio and Kentucky will share the cost of the new bridge equally, and each state will be responsible for the needed work on its side of the river.

“Now, more than ever, our national economy depends on the efficient movement of people, goods, and services on our federal Interstate System,” DeWine said. “The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is long overdue, and our residents deserve to have these highway infrastructure upgrades become a reality. Ohio and Kentucky continue to work closely with our federal partners to secure the funding we need to invest in our future through the transformation of this critical corridor.”

As the project moves closer to full funding, the pace of activity has picked up to ensure construction readiness.

The bi-state project team is prioritizing the following activities while the federal funding requests are under review:

Updating the financial plan to align with existing funding opportunities and anticipated project needs, including evaluation of the potential impacts of inflation on the funding plans for each state.

Continuing development of the revised concept for the new companion bridge, which significantly improves safety by separating through and local traffic.

Analyzing potential options for construction using the design/build process; and

Performing environmental field work, including updating air and noise evaluations.