Kentucky suspends restrictions on motor carriers responding to winter storm relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an official order temporarily suspending certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in restoring power, removing debris and delivering fuel to areas expected to be stricken by an approaching winter storm.

“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief will get quickly to areas that lose electric power and experience damage as a result of flooding and ice,” Gray said.

The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Feb. 15. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh-station stops if responding to affected areas.

In addition, the order authorizes the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles.

To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.