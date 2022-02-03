Tractor-trailer driver arrested after California high-speed chase

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 15 near Victorville, California.

Multiple motorists called 911 at approximately 7:55 a.m. on Thursday to report a tractor-trailer driving recklessly on I-15 southbound near the Nevada state line.

The truck was also reported to be traveling at excessive speeds and onto the shoulder at times.

While multiple California Highway Patrol units were handling a stolen tractor-trailer call, Victorville officer Ryan Mohatt was able to get in position to intercept the reckless driver.

Mohatt reportedly noticed the truck tractor as it passed Stoddard Wells Road, in the number one lane more than 80 miles per hour.

As Mohatt began to overtake the truck it moved to the number three lane to pass multiple passenger vehicles and almost collide with another truck tractor.

The tractor-trailer increased its speed to 90 miles per hour and traveled onto the asphalt shoulder and dirt shoulder at times.

Mohatt was able to stop the truck and place the driver under arrest for reckless driving.

Inland Division Commercial Mobile Road Enforcement Officer Ralph Garcia completed an inspection of the truck and trailer which resulted in the trailer being placed out of service for a tire that was completely flat and falling off the rim.

The driver was placed out of service once released from jail for not having a logbook.