LA freeway shut down at Stadium Way after semi-truck crash scatters fries across lanes

LOS ANGELES, Calif, — A semi-truck loaded with french fries crashed on the 5 Freeway in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles leaving all southbound lanes blocked by boxes of fries Thursday morning, Aug. 28.
According to local e-media, the crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. near Stadium Way.
Video showed the cab of the truck had disconnected from the trailer.
The french fry boxes were left covering the freeway prompting officials to issue a sigalert stopping all southbound traffic while crews worked to clear the mess.
This is an on-going story and will be updated as more information is available.