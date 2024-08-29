TheTrucker.com
The Nation

LA freeway shut down at Stadium Way after semi-truck crash scatters fries across lanes

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   LA freeway shut down at Stadium Way after semi-truck crash scatters fries across lanes
Reading Time: < 1 minute
LA freeway shut down at Stadium Way after semi-truck crash scatters fries across lanes
The southbound 5 Freeway was shut down Thursday morning after a semi-truck crashed, sending debris across all lanes. (Photo courtesy KTLA)

LOS ANGELES, Calif,   A semi-truck loaded with french fries crashed on the 5 Freeway in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles leaving all southbound lanes blocked by boxes of fries Thursday morning, Aug. 28.

According to local e-media, the crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. near Stadium Way.

Video showed the cab of the truck had  disconnected from the trailer.

The  french fry boxes were left covering the freeway prompting officials to issue a sigalert stopping all southbound traffic while crews worked to clear the mess.

This is an on-going story and will be updated as more information is available.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE