Lawsuits filed against trucking companies involved in deadly I-65 crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A lawsuit has been filed against two trucking companies and a driver involved in a June 19 crash on Interstate 65 that resulted in the death of 10 people. The suit follows the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) Aug. 3 release of a preliminary report showing that a tractor-trailer triggered the deadly crash.

Beasley Allen Law Firm filed the suit on behalf of Candice L. Gulley, the driver of a Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch van that was involved in the crash, and the families of five of the eight passengers, all children, who were killed. Gulley, the mother of two of the children, was pulled from the burning van by a bystander.

The suit names Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport, which owned the tractor-trailer NTSB believes triggered the crash, as well as the owner and driver of a second semi involved in the accident, Asmat Investment LLC doing business as Asmat Express, and driver Mamuye Ayane Takelu.

Greg Allen, lead products liability lawyer for Beasley Allen Law Firm, said both defendants “were negligent and displayed a complete disregard for the lives of fellow travelers around them.”

“This tragedy should never have happened,” he said. “We cannot erase or change the disastrous outcome, but we can work to provide answers that will allow a court to hold the defendants accountable for the lives they have devastated.”

Initial attempts by The Trucker to reach Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport and Asmat Express were unsuccessful.