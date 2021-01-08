Legislation would allow extra-long semis on North Dakota roads

By
The Associated Press
-
20
Road Train
The House has approved a measure to launch a pilot program allowing “road trains” — similar to the Australian rig shown here — on some roadways in North Dakota.

BISMARCK, N.D. — Supporters of a bill that would allow extra-long semis on North Dakota roadways say it addresses a growing need to move cargo, given the increase in e-commerce and a shortage of truck drivers.

But opponents of the so-called “road train” legislation fear it would increase traffic fatalities and damage roads and bridges.

Such road trains generally consist of a semi-tractor pulling multiple trailers and exceeding state and federal length and weight limits.

“The reality is we need to be able to move more freight with less people,” said Matt Gardner, North Dakota Motor Carriers Association lobbyist told legislators Jan. 7, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Landis Larson, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO, told lawmakers that road trains pose dangers to workers who commute, and place an “unnecessary strain on an already underfunded and crumbling infrastructure.”

North Dakota’s state Department of Transportation has not taken a formal stance on the bill, but operations director Wayde Swenson said there is no system in place for licensing road train drivers. Swenson said he’s also concerned that the proposal could violate federal law, given Congress’s oversight of the national trucking network.

The House Transportation Committee endorsed a measure which launches a pilot program that would allow larger trucks on North Dakota’s major roadways. It urges Congress to amend restrictions on truck length and weight for Interstates 94 and 29 in North Dakota.

The Senate Transportation Committee took no action on a related measure.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR