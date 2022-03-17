Leonard’s Express wins Trucking Association of New York’s fleet safety award

FARMINGTON, N.Y. — Leonard’s Express has won the Trucking Association of New York’s Fleet Safety Award in the large class, general commodities truckload category.

The TANY Fleet Safety Awards were developed to recognize member fleets in good standing that have the best record of safe operation in New York State. To qualify for an award, the judging committee must determine that a fleet has an exemplary safety record and a proven culture of safety.

“Most companies talk about creating a ‘culture of compliance,’ but Leonard’s Express has safety built into the fabric of the company,” according to one of the Fleet Safety Award judges.

“From cutting-edge technology in the vehicle to cutting edge training technology outside it. From quarterly group safety meetings to more intimate one-on-ones, there is no step Leonard’s Express won’t take to ensure that their drivers and equipment are the safest on the road. As a judge, it was wonderful to see the great work fleets of all sizes do in New York to ensure our roads are safe, but Leonard’s Express went above the call. That is why they earned the right to be called one of New York’s safest fleets.”

All Leonard’s Express trucks are equipped with safety equipment such as dashboard cameras and speed monitoring devices. These tools provide drivers instant feedback on how to keep themselves and other motorists safe on the road.

“Leonard’s Express is committed to the safety and well-being of our drivers and the public, who we share the roads with,” Katie Griffin, director of fleet safety for Leonard’s Express, said. “This commitment starts on day one with orientation and training and includes an in-depth study of safety rules and regulations, electronic logging devices, our clearly defined accident policy, and regular vehicle maintenance. Drivers with less than six months of experience go through a rigorous training program, and, when it’s needed, we use driving school resources for retraining of more seasoned drivers. In addition, all drivers are assigned time on our state-of-the-art truck simulator.”

Accidents are rare, but when they do occur, cameras are key to accident documentation, investigation, and prevention. Leonard’s has also instituted quarterly safety meetings, and its Risk Control Team interacts with drivers regularly.

“We’re honored to receive the TANY Fleet Safety Award,” Griffin said. “Our drivers are exceptional workers. This award demonstrates that we, and they, are among the best in the industry.”