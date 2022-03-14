Little girl’s words defending truck drivers make big splash at truck stop, online

LANESVILLE, Ind. – What was supposed to be a routine lunchtime stop for truck driver Kevin Swisher and his young daughter Letty on March 3 has turned into an Internet sensation among the trucking community.

As usual, Letty was “all over the CB and giving the Trucker Salute (a nice big honk) to as many drivers as she possibly could,” Swisher wrote on a now-viral Facebook post.

After he parked his rig, known as “Little Swish,” and went inside the truck stop with Letty for a bite, he heard “a woman (who) was doing nothing but complain about big rigs and how they’re always in the way and messing things up in the economy as well as the road.”

Swisher wrote that he and other truck drivers standing in line for food “were struggling to keep our mouths shut.”

Just then, Letty chimed in, telling the woman that “Truckers like my dad save the world one truck load at a time, if you don’t like them, you should put back what you have because this is a truck stop and everything, like what you have in your hand and on the counter came here on a semi.”

Swisher wrote that the woman left the truck stop empty handed, and Letty received a rousing ovation for her speech defending truckers.

“As we made our way out the door after getting our lunch, a driver came up handing her this big bag of candy thanking her for her support and standing up for truckers,” Swisher wrote on his Facebook post.

“Once back in the truck we turned up the CB and the radio was nothing but drivers talking about how this little girl stood up for what she believed in, defending those who sacrifice so much for others to keep the world moving.”

Swisher’s original post has been shared dozens of times online and has thousands of Facebook likes.

Swisher told The Trucker that “Letty is ecstatic knowing her story has made the impact that it has.”