8-vehicle collision kills 1 on Idaho’s I-84

ELMORE, COUNTY, Idaho — A Minnesota man is dead after a collision involving eight vehicles on Interstate 84 in Elmore County, Idaho, on Sunday.

Investigating Idaho Troopers say the collision was reported at 3:44 p.m. on westbound I-84 near milepost 93 in Mountain Home. The crash involved three semis, two pickup trucks both pulling trailers, two small passenger cars and a utility truck.

A 57-year-old man from Bena, Minnesota, who was a passenger in the same pickup, was deceased on scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

Three drivers — from a semi, a pickup and a passenger car — were transported to local hospitals. Two have been treated and released. The driver of the pickup remains hospitalized.

Lanes on Interstate 84 westbound were blocked for several hours. Traffic was diverted at milepost 99 to milepost 90. Traffic lanes on I-84 began re-opening at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Reports say the interstate was snow-covered when the crash occurred.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.