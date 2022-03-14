TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Police: Thieves use trap door in minivan to steal diesel fuel

By The Trucker News Staff -
Police: Thieves use trap door in minivan to steal diesel fuel
Houston police say suspects used this minivan, believed to be equipped with a trap door in the bottom, to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel. (Courtesy: KPRC)

HOUSTON — Houston police say suspects in a minivan used a trap door in its floorboard to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel recently.

Jerry Thayil, who manages Fuqua Express gas station on Houston’s southwest side, told Houston NBC station KPRC that he first noticed something was wrong while doing inventory checks.

A check on the store’s security cameras showed a dark-colored minivan parking over the store’s fuel storage tanks on multiple occasions, the report said.

“At first we were like, ‘I wonder what he’s doing there,’ because we didn’t see anyone get out of the vehicle. But then, we realized there’s probably a trap door inside the vehicle and he’s pumping like that,” Thayil told KPRC.

Thayil said the family-owned business was hit three times for about 350 gallons of diesel per day. On the fourth attempt, Thayil tried to chase down the driver, who sped away.

 

plate
Houston police are searching for this minivan in connection with diesel fuel thefts. (Courtesy: KPRC)
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE