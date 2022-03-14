Police forced to shoot several injured cows after truck wreck

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – More than two dozen cows roamed loose on Interstate 5 in Oregon Sunday after the big rig trailer they were riding in tipped over, along with the tractor.
According to the Oregon State Police (OSP), around 25 cows had to be rounded up and loaded onto an undamaged trailer for safe transport.
However, several of the cows were so badly injured that they had to be shot on site, according to the OSP.
Police have not said what caused the accident. The truck driver was not injured.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.