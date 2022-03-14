Truck convoy protesters snarling D.C. traffic, traveling closer to city’s center

WASHINGTON – The truck convoy protesters that traveled to the nation’s capital in recent weeks are, for the first time since arriving, causing major traffic backups across Washington, D.C., according to city officials.

Alert DC on Monday afternoon sent out information saying that “due to ongoing demonstration activity on I-395, I-695 and I-295, motorists should expect significant traffic delays in reaching your destination.”

“If possible, you should consider delaying travel on these routes or use alternative transportation such as Metrorail,” city officials said.

“The Metropolitan Police Department has closed a number of streets and highway exits in order to keep traffic moving safely through the area. These rolling road closures are occurring in real-time as they are needed, and will be lifted as soon as they are no longer necessary.”

The group, known as the People’s Convoy, has been in nearby Hagerstown, Maryland, since March 4.

In a meeting with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last week, the truckers said they wouldn’t leave until their demands to end COVID-19-related restrictions were met.

“Thank you to The People’s Convoy for speaking out for freedom!” Cruz tweeted. “Petty government tyrants shouldn’t force people to make private health care decisions.”

A truck driver under the YouTube account name of ZOT said Monday that “I believe we’re making a good statement today. We’re right in the swamp now and creating a horrible mess down here.”

“Today we’re getting right next to their walls,” said Mike Landis, a People’s Convoy co-organizer. “We’re not going to go in and throat-punch them just yet, even though I know we would all love to do that.”