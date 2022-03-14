Overnight ramp closures scheduled on I-290 near Tri-State Tollway

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – Work is scheduled to begin Monday night on the reconstruction of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) bridge over Lake Street/North Avenue. The work will require up to two weeks of nightly closures of the ramp connecting westbound I-290 to eastbound Lake Street/ North Avenue and lane closures on eastbound Lake Street. No detours will be posted.

The temporary nightly closures are necessary to accommodate the installation of temporary pavement to create a work zone for removal of the old bridge over southbound I-294. Up-to-date information regarding lane closures will be available in the Illinois Tollway’s Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

Beginning Monday, the ramp connecting westbound I-290 to eastbound Lake Street/ North Avenue will close nightly at 8 p.m. No detour will be posted. In addition, one lane on eastbound Lake Street is also scheduled to close. The ramp and lane are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. each following morning. Similar closures will be needed nightly for up to two weeks to construct the temporary pavement and establish a work zone.

Construction in this area is being coordinated with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Cook County, City of Elmhurst and City of Northlake, DuPage County as well as local fire and police departments.

Construction updates, project information and maps for work that is part of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) Project are available in the Projects section on the Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com.

The $4 billion Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) Project is reconstructing and widening the roadway between Balmoral Avenue and 95th Street to provide congestion relief, update old infrastructure to meet current and future transportation demand and address regional needs. This work is part of the Tollway’s 15-year, $14 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future. More than 220,000 vehicles use the Central Tri-State Tollway daily.