TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Long-awaited I-49 Bella Vista Bypass opens to drivers

By The Trucker News Staff -
Long-awaited I-49 Bella Vista Bypass opens to drivers
Discussions began more than 25 years ago for the project, and construction began in February 2011. (Courtesy: Arkansas Department of Transportation)
OTR AD Web 300x250 Aug

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Bypass opened to the public on Oct. 1, marking the end to a decades-long plan to link sections of an interstate in northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 30. The new roadway allows travelers to bypass Bella Vista, Arkansas, and connects 265 miles of Interstate 49 between Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Discussions began more than 25 years ago for the project, and construction began in February 2011. The Arkansas Department of Transportation says construction included six projects that totaled more than $220 million.

“Whenever you look at what’s happening in northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri, our economy is boosting. But if we do not have this kind of investment in infrastructure, then we can’t keep growing our economy,” Hutchinson said. “While this won’t guarantee we’ll continue to prosper in the future, it sure means we’re not going to stymie the growth we already have.”

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE