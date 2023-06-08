Louisiana State trooper saves truck driver’s life with roadside CPR

BATON ROGUE, La. — A Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper is being hailed as a hero after performing CPR on a truck driver for 17 minutes, saving the man’s life on the side of the highway near the state’s capital.

According to an LSP Facebook post, Sgt. Trey Bellue was on routine motor carrier safety patrol when he flagged truck driver Thomas Taylor for an inspection on U.S. 61 near Thomas Road in Baton Rouge. The post doesn’t state what day the incident occurred.

“At the time, Sgt. Bellue was inside of his unit completing paperwork when he observed Mr. Taylor fall head-first from the driver’s seat of his 18-wheeler to the ground,” the Facebook post states. “Sgt. Bellue ran to check on Mr. Taylor and noted that he was both unconscious and bleeding profusely from his head. He immediately radioed for medical emergency assistance and began performing CPR. Sgt. Bellue administered CPR to Mr. Taylor for 17 minutes, stopping only briefly when a passing civilian offered to step in and assist. Thankfully, EMS arrived shortly thereafter and was able to restore a pulse.”

The post ends by thanking Bellue “for your quick response and commitment to giving it your all. We are happy to report that Sgt. Bellue was able to visit with Mr. Taylor and his family in the hospital and he is on the road to recovery!”