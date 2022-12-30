Louisiana’s I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge project receives millions in funding

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Republican Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana has announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is awarding $150 million in Mega Grant funding for the Interstate 10 Calcasieu River Bridge replacement project.

“Since coming to Congress, my office has worked with our local, state and federal partners to build consensus and advance the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge project,” Higgins said. “Completion of a new bridge is a critical infrastructure priority for the Louisiana delegation. Replacement efforts are moving forward, and this Mega Grant provides the State with significant federal funding. We are building a new bridge at I-10 in Lake Charles.”

Higgins and members of the Louisiana delegation sent a letter on May 31 to the DOT urging approval of the state’s application for Mega Grant funding, according to a news release.

Higgins delivered a follow-up communication on July 18, again urging the DOT to approve funding for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge project, the news release noted.

An additional $500 million is needed for the bridge project, however, and officials said that if they can’t come up with the funding, adding a toll to the bridge may be their only option.