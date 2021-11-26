Love’s offering 12 Days of Christmas for truckers                  

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is celebrating professional truck drivers and the holiday season with its second annual 12 Days of Christmas giveaway.

Customers can enter to win prizes daily on Love’s Facebook page, beginning Black Friday, Nov. 26. For each entry made, Love’s and its vendor partners will donate $1 to the St. Christopher Truckers Fund (SCF) up to $25,000.

“We’re excited to give away some of our customers favorite items for Love’s second annual 12 Days of Christmas,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love’s.

“We’ve kicked the campaign up a notch this year with the donation to SCF, and Love’s is proud to partner with vendors to further support the life-changing work the foundation does.”

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 7, customers can enter daily on Love’s Facebook page for chances to win items like a Sirius XM Tour Edition radio, Garmin GPS, refurbished iPad Mini 2 and more. On Dec. 7, the grand prize of 100,000 (equivalent to $1,000) My Love Rewards points will be given away to one lucky driver.

In addition to the giveaway, each entry on Facebook will benefit fellow drivers through the St. Christopher Truckers Fund. Each time someone enters to win, Love’s and its vendor partners will donate $1 to SCF up to $25,000.

“SCF is honored to be a part of Love’s second annual 12 Days of Christmas campaign. We want to thank Love’s and its vendor partners for expanding this campaign to include a donation that will support so many drivers needing assistance because they are out of work due to an injury or illness,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development for SCF. “Your generosity and heart for drivers is a blessing.”

For more information on Love’s 12 Days of Christmas, visit facebook.com/lovestravelstops. For more information on SCF, visit truckersfund.org.