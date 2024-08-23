Love’s opens 16th California travel stop featuring 111 parking spots, dog park 

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Love’s has announced the opening of its 16th travel stop in California featuring 111 parking spots for professional drivers, a dog park and numerous other amenities.

According to a media release, the new travel stop is located off Highway 99 and Taft Highway in Bakersfield and will be one of the largest Love’s locations.

“This is the 16th Love’s location to hit “The Golden State” and is open 24/7,” the company said in the release. “It offers many food options, including Love’s branded snacks and a Love’s Fresh Kitchen, which prepares fresh salads and wraps daily. An Arby’s is scheduled to open in the coming days.”

The release noted that customers can expect a Speedco shop, as well as eight RV parking spaces with hookups, water and sewer services for overnight stays to open in the near future. Those traveling with dogs will also have access to a new dog park.

Other amenities include:

Private showers.

CAT Scales.

Basic and premium wi-fi.

ATM.

Transflo.

Truck parking.

RV dump services.

Bulk DEF.

RFID pump start.

Laundry facilities.

Overnight parking.

My Love rewards program.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will split a $5,000 donation between Ridgeview High School and Golden Valley High School.

Click here for a list of amenities.