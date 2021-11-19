Love’s opens 3 new stores, adds hundreds of big rig parking spaces

OKLAHOMA CITY — During a time when finding a safe place to park a big rig is very difficult, Love’s Travel Stops has created 300 new truck spaces around the nation with the opening of three new locations.
The new Love’s stores are in Bellefontaine, Ohio, Milton, Florida, and Garden City, Georgia.
“Opening three locations in one day is no small feat, but our team members are ready to show customers Love’s Highway Hospitality in Bellefontaine, Milton and Garden City,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Whether it’s fresh food, snacks or coffee, today’s latest technologies or just somewhere to stretch your legs, Love’s has the amenities professional drivers and four-wheel customers need while they’re on the road.”
Combined, the new stores have created 200 jobs.
Following are each stores’ amenities:
Bellefontaine, Ohio
- More than 13,000 square feet.
- Hardee’s. (Opening Dec. 6)
- 126 truck parking spaces.
- 55 car parking spaces.
- Seven RV spaces.
- Eight diesel bays.
- Eight showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
Milton, Florida
- More than 12,000 square feet.
- Arby’s. (Opening Nov. 22)
- 88 truck parking spaces.
- 85 car parking spaces.
- Four RV spaces.
- Eight diesel bays.
- Eight showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Speedco.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
Garden City, Georgia
- More than 12,000 square feet.
- Hardee’s. (Opening Nov. 22)
- 97 truck parking spaces.
- 63 car parking spaces.
- Three RV spaces.
- Eight diesel bays.
- Six showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.