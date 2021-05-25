Love’s to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Irvington, Alabama location

IRVINGTON, Ala. — The Love’s Travel Stop in Irvington, Alabama, will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. The travel stop is at 8400 County Farm Road in Irvington.
The vaccine, administered by the Mobile County Health Department, will be available free for professional drivers, local residents and Love’s employees. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer options will be available. Health department employees will help those who choose the Pfizer shot schedule the second dose.