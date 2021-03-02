Love’s to limit trucker services at Ormond Beach, Florida, location during Bike Week

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — In expectation of unusually heavy traffic as motorcyclists converge on the Ormond Beach/Daytona Beach area during Florida’s Bike Week, the Love’s Travel Stop on Interstate 95/U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach will provide truckers with fuel-and-go services only during the day beginning Friday, March 5, and continuing through Sunday, March 14.

Overnight parking for commercial drivers will also be impacted. About 15 spots will be available during Bike Week; drivers must vacate the spots by 7 a.m. each day.

According to a statement from Loves, Daytona Harley Davidson, located next door to the Ormond Beach travel center, is a “major participant” in the annual motorcycle event and rally, resulting in unusually heavy traffic.

“In past years, the increased traffic volumes for professional drivers waiting to fuel — combined with the significant influx of cars, trucks and motorcycles — has caused severe traffic jams, forcing state police to close the exit. Love’s wants to provide necessary fueling for professional drivers. To ensure that occurs, drivers will need to continue moving in and out of the lot during the day,” the statement notes.

For more information about restrictions at this location during Bike week, click here.