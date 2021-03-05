Love’s Travel Stops opens new location off I-86 in Bath, New York

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Bath, New York, thanks to a truck stop that opened Thursday, March 4. The Bath store, located off Interstate 86, adds 45 jobs and 56 truck parking spaces to Steuben County.
“With this new location, we’re excited to better serve professional drivers in the Northeast by opening our third New York location,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members are great people who care and are ready to help get professional drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely.”
This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:
- More than 12,000 square feet;
- Wendy’s;
- 56 truck parking spaces;
- 85 car parking spaces;
- Nine RV parking spaces;
- Seven diesel bays;
- Seven showers;
- Laundry facilities;
- Love’s Truck Care;
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
- Brand-name snacks;
- Fresh Kitchen concept;
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics;
- CAT scale; and
- Dog park (coming soon).
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Haverling High School in Bath.
The added jobs and the donation to the school is terrific, however what is going to be done about the traffic?? There are times it is hard to get of there with just one busy gas station.
We have been looking forward to having Wendy’s in our area. With the closing of so many eateries, this is a very welcome addition. Thank you for helping revitalize our community and bringing our favorite fast food restaurant close by.