California agency releases long-range plan for sustainable transportation system

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — By the year 2050, moving around California will be safer, cleaner and simpler, with more mobility options, according to Caltrans, the state’s transportation department.

The California Transportation Plan (CTP) 2050, released by Caltrans this week, details the state’s long-range transportation vision and establishes a roadmap to improve mobility and accessibility in the state while reducing greenhouse gas emissions related to transportation.

“California’s transportation system connects 40 million residents to jobs, housing, vital services and recreation,” said Toks Omishakin, director of Caltrans. “The plan sets a bold vision to foster economic vitality, protect our environment and meet the transportation needs of all Californians.”

Rather than focusing on individual projects and budgets, according to Caltrans, the CTP 2050 is a comprehensive, ambitious plan that examines wide-ranging policies and strategies to meet key objectives, such as expanding economici opportunities, creating a low-carbon transportation system, enhancing safety and security on bridges and roads, enhancing quality of life, and more.

By 2050, Caltrans estimates that California’s transportation system will need to support 45 million residents. In addition, the state has a goal of reducing transportation-generated greenhouse gas emissions by 80% from 1990 emissions levels by 2050. To help achieve these goals, Caltrans, in cooperation with local transportation agencies, included the following priorities in the CTP 2050:

Safety: Provide a safe and secure system designed to eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries and withstand natural disasters.

Climate: Achieve statewide greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and make the state’s transportation system more resilient to climate change.

Equity: Eliminate transportation barriers and expand access across all communities, particularly in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color and for people with disabilities.

Accessibility: Improve mobility across all modes of transportation, including transit, walking, biking and vehicle travel so all Californians can safely and easily reach their destination.

Quality of life and public health: Enable vibrant, healthy communities through expanded walking and bicycling paths and convenient transit options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on driving.

Economy: Support a vibrant, resilient economy by improving freight movement and access to housing and jobs.

Environment: Reduce the negative impacts of transportation by expanding low-carbon and sustainable mobility options.

Infrastructure: Maintain a reliable transportation system that is sustainable and resilient to climate change and natural disasters.

To view Caltrans’ CTP 2050 report, click here.