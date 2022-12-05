Love’s Travel Stops, Operation Homefront distribute holiday meal kits to military families

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops and Operation Homefront have partnered for the third-straight year to distribute 150 meal kits to preregistered families through Operation Homefront’s Holiday Meals for Military.

“The Holiday Meals for Military is an event we look forward to every year, and we were so excited to host it at our corporate offices once again,” Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s, said. “We’re always proud to join Operation Homefront in playing a small part in providing support and comfort to military families during holidays, and love seeing the excitement on families faces when they pick up the kits.”

Love’s corporate employees and volunteers from Operation Homefront gathered on Dec. 3 at Love’s Corporate Offices to hand out the meal kits, which included all the essentials for a traditional holiday meal, a news release stated.

This year’s Holiday Meals for Military will put meals on the tables for more than 17,000 military families nationwide, according to the news release.

“With inflation and the rising cost of goods, this program comes at a critical time when our nation’s military families, often serving far from loved ones, are facing financial hardships,” Robin Carter, senior director of Operation Homefront, said. “Together with Love’s, we are helping lift a financial burden and making the holiday season brighter for those that have given so much on behalf of all Americans.”

Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, traditional and permanent housing and recurring support programs throughout the year to help military families overcome the short-term bumps in the road, so they don’t become long-term chronic problems.