Nebraska extends regulations waiver for truckers hauling fuel

LINCOLN – Nebraska acting Gov. Mike Foley has signed Executive Order 22-07 to extend emergency relief from regional fuel shortages.
The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane and biodiesel.
“By facilitating increased fuel transportation, the order will help reduce delays at petroleum product terminals in order to make fuels more readily available to consumers,” a news release from Foley’s office stated.
The order, which extends Executive Order 22-06, is effective immediately and will remain in effect through Dec. 31, according to the news release.
Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, have also issued fuel emergencies over the past several weeks, though the orders in Minnesota and South Dakota have already expired.
According to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, Iowa’s fuel emergency will expire on Dec. 22.
