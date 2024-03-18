Mack Trucks 2025 Calendar Contest now open

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mack Trucks Calendar Contest is on the hunt for the best-looking Mack trucks for the 2025 calendar edition.

A dozen beautiful Bulldogs will grace next year’s edition, courtesy of a professional photo shoot provided by Mack, according to a news release.

New for this year, in honor of Mack Trucks’ 125th anniversary in 2025, the oldest Mack truck still working in revenue operation will automatically win a spot in the calendar.

The age of the vehicle will be determined by the build date associated with the vehicle identification number, verified by Mack Trucks. The winner must still be in regular service, as opposed to being an historic or show truck.

As always, the contest allows Mack customers to submit online their photos and videos of their truck for Mack fans everywhere to vote for. The top entries for each category will be featured for one month in the 2025 Mack Calendar.

The entry period for the contest runs from March 18 through the end of the contest. Online voting runs from April 1 through April 30. Voters are allowed to vote once daily for their choice.

Competition is fierce: more than 170,000 votes were cast for the 2024 calendar for 185 entries.

Several new enhancements have been added to the entry and voting procedures this year to add excitement.

Enter before April 1 for 125 bonus votes

Submit a video entry, along with your truck photo, and receive another 125 bonus votes; directions for the video are on the entry form

Bonus Vote Days — check Mack’s social media channels regularly for special promotions, when daily votes could count for double or even triple

In addition, all entries are eligible to be promoted to Mack’s 700,0000-plus followers across its social channels

The contest is open to trucks in revenue operation; that is, trucks currently working in fleets and not collector or antique vehicles. The voting categories are aligned with Mack’s truck models, the Mack Anthem, Granite, Pinnacle, TerraPro, Mack LR and Mack MD, plus a legacy category for models no longer in production but still in revenue operation.

Full contest rules and procedures are found on the Mack website: https://contests.macktrucks.com/calendar.

Winners will be announced in early May, and Mack Trucks will schedule a professional photo shoot for each winning entry for the calendar.