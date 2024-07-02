Mack Trucks Historical Museum reaches milestone as it celebrates 40 years

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Mack Trucks Historical Museum announced it will commemorate its 40th anniversary celebration during the 2024 Trucktoberfest at the Mack Experience Center in October.

“Since its inception in 1900, Mack Trucks has been involved in everything from World War I to major infrastructure projects such as the construction of the Hoover Dam and the New York City subway system,” said David Galbraith, Mack Trucks vice president of global brand and marketing. “We are proud to have the Mack Museum showcase all of these landmark construction projects, as well as Mack’s 124 years of achievements.”

The 15,000-square-foot nonprofit museum is a treasure trove for Mack Trucks enthusiasts. It proudly displays 30 vehicles, each a testament to Mack Trucks’ rich history. Among these is a 1909 Mack tourist bus, a cherished relic lovingly restored and maintained by museum staff and volunteers. Along with its vintage vehicles, the museum also has over 40 million pages of records that detail Mack’s overall history and how it reached its leading position in the development of modern American trucking.

About 10,000 annual visitors are drawn to the museum’s vintage Mack® trucks and detailed archives on display.

“Not only do we preserve and catalog the Mack legacy, but we also share the importance of our vehicles to the function of the world,” said Doug Maney, Mack Museum curator and lead caretaker. “Each year, we answer more than 1,500 questions about Mack, from dealers seeking to service an older truck to hobbyists asking about vehicle parts. It is an honor to maintain Mack history by providing this information.”

Maney and his museum staff sort through thousands of donated Mack-themed items to curate this collection. Donation boxes often contain Mack drawings, photographs or old emblems. The Mack Museum also shares content on its Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. For more information about the Mack Trucks Historical Museum, visit www.macktruckshistoricalmuseum.org/.