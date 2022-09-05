Maine Professional Drivers Association, State Police to honor truckers

YORK, Maine — Maine Professional Drivers Association and the Maine State Police will be honoring truck drivers Sept. 12 to kick off National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.
The event will be at the northbound scale facility on Interstate 95 in York, Maine.
Volunteers will serve pulled chicken sandwiches, potato chips, fruit and a drink. The food will be provided by supporting member companies.
The Maine State Police will also be at the even to answer questions from drivers. There will be no inspections performed at the scale facility during the event.
