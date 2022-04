Major snowfall snarls traffic in areas of northern California; parts of I-80 closed to big rigs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A general 2-4 feet of snow is likely to fall over much of the central and northern Sierra Nevada over the next 24 hours, making travel treacherous along Interstate 80 through in northern California, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.

“Motorists should avoid travel over Donner Pass, California, along Interstate 80 from through Thursday to allow crews to work during the storm,” she added.

An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 54 inches is anticipated over some of the ridges and peaks in the Sierra Nevada from this storm. Snow accumulations of a few feet will provide a late-season boost to the lean snowfall seen over the mountain range this past winter, which, in turn, will result in a much-needed boost to the water supply.

Below is an advisory from the California Department of Transportation.

IN THE NORTHERN CALIFORNIA AREA AND SIERRA NEVADA

I-80 IS CLOSED WESTBOUND TO ALL TRACTOR-SEMITRAILER COMBINATIONS AT THE NEVADA STATE LINE – DUE TO SPIN-OUTS – ALL TRACTOR-SEMITRAILER COMBINATIONS ARE ADVISED TO USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE

**FOR EASTBOUND TRAFFIC: CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM NYACK (PLACER CO) TO TRUCKEE (NEVADA CO)

EASTBOUND TRUCKS ARE BEING SCREENED AT APPLEGATE (PLACER CO) – DRIVERS MUST HAVE MAXIMUM CHAINS IN THEIR POSSESSION IN ORDER TO PROCEED – PERMIT LOADS ARE PROHIBITED

**FOR WESTBOUND TRAFFIC: CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM TRUCKEE (NEVADA CO) TO NYACK (PLACER CO)

WESTBOUND TRUCKS ARE BEING SCREENED 10 MI EAST OF THE NEVADA STATE LINE /AT MOGUL/ – DRIVERS MUST HAVE MAXIMUM CHAINS IN THEIR POSSESSION IN ORDER TO PROCEED – PERMIT LOADS ARE PROHIBITED

PLEASE RESEARCH CHAIN CONTROL LOCATIONS AS CALTRANS IS CURRENTLY WORKING TO UPDATE CHAIN CONTROL DESCRIPTIONS FOR CONSISTENCY WITH INTERNET MAPPING, LIKE GOOGLE MAPS & MAPQUEST.

ALL WESTBOUND TRUCKS ARE REQUIRED TO STOP AT THE BRAKE CHECK AREA 0.5 MI WEST OF NYACK (PLACER CO) – TO REDUCE THE RISK OF BRAKE FIRES