Traffic accident slings 500 pounds of marijuana along I-70 in Missouri

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. – Hundreds of pounds of marijuana landed on Interstate 70 in Missouri on Wednesday after a crash involving a pickup truck and two 18-wheelers.

The pot, which totaled 500 pounds in all, had been in the back of the pickup, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

“You don’t see this everyday, but it is 4/20,” a Twitter post from MSHP Troop F noted, referring to April 20 being a day recognized as a celebration of marijuana use.

According to an MSHP arrest report, David Mora, 34, the pickup’s driver, and Victor Gonzalez, 32, a passenger, were taken into custody for first-degree drug trafficking. Mora was also arrested for careless driving resulting in a crash, which happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. near the 163 mile marker of eastbound I-70, according to the MSHP.

The crash report stated that Mora lost control of his pickup and struck the trailer of an 18-wheeler that was trying to avoid another wreck in front of it.

A second 18-wheeler then left the roadway and struck Mora’s truck, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.