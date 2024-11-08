Man is charged in highway shootings in and around North Carolina’s capital

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say they arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of shooting at least eight vehicles on a busy North Carolina highway as well as several area homes in recent days, in attacks that wounded a motorist.
Andrew Thomas Graney was arrested Thursday at a home in Raleigh, the state capital. Two dozen law enforcement officers with guns drawn approached the home and later led two people out in handcuffs, WRAL-TV reported. The other person was later released without charge, police said.
Graney is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury and 11 counts of firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle or dwelling, police said in a news release.
Police have not said whether Graney has a lawyer yet. Relatives of Graney, who remains jailed, didn’t immediately respond to voicemails or emails seeking comment.
The shootings, which apparently began Monday, stoked fear in the area. Police haven’t disclosed a possible motive. Investigators said in court records that they believe a Llama .45 Max 1 handgun was used in the shootings.
The case began to get attention after several people reported gunfire on a stretch of Interstate 40 in Raleigh and the suburb of Cary around the Wednesday morning rush, police said. Reports of similar shootings then emerged.
Authorities said eight vehicles were struck, including two on Monday, four on Wednesday and two on Thursday. Four area homes were shot on Wednesday, police said. All of the shootings were connected, Raleigh’s police chief said.
