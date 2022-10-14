Man killed while pumping gas after big rig slams into station; driver arrested for intoxication, causing death

L’ANSE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) say a man is dead after a suspected drunk driver behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer crashed into gas station pumps at around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, in L’Anse.
The crash triggered a massive fire, killing a 43-year-old Barga man who was pumping gas at the time, MSP reported.
The accident caused U.S. 41 to close for an extended time, and an employee at the store was transported to the hospital, troopers said.
MSP identified the driver of the tractor-trailer only as a 22 year-old man from Illinois. He was taken to the Baraga County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing death.
A trainee passenger in the semi-truck escaped injury.
I live almost directly across the road from this gas station. I can’t believe a truck driver would do something like this, considering the training and professionalism that goes into the job. He has caused so much harm, not just to the man he killed and his family, but also to everyone who worked at that gas station and to our whole community. Personally, I think he should get life in prison.