Truckers Christmas Group opens nominations to help drivers, families in need

PARK CITY, Kan. — The Truckers Christmas Group (TGCO), an organization that raises funds to help professional truck drivers and their families in the United States and Canada have a brighter holiday season, has begun its annual holiday fundraising campaign.
The nomination period runs through Dec. 17.
Since 2008, TGCO has raised $150,000 and helped 244 families in need thanks to its sponsors and donations received.
For more information and eligibility criteria, click here.
Nominations can be anonymous.
