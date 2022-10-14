TheTrucker.com
Truckers Christmas Group opens nominations to help drivers, families in need

By The Trucker News Staff -
Since 2008, Truckers Christmas Group has raised $150,000 and helped 244 U.S. and Canadian families in need thanks to its sponsors and donations received.

PARK CITY, Kan. — The Truckers Christmas Group (TGCO), an organization that raises funds to help professional truck drivers and their families in the United States and Canada have a brighter holiday season, has begun its annual holiday fundraising campaign.

The nomination period runs through Dec. 17.

For more information and eligibility criteria, click here.

Nominations can be anonymous.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

