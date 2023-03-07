Massive fire tears through Oregon TA Express; drivers asked to avoid area

BIGGS JUNCTION, Ore. — Fire gutted a TA Express truck stop on Tuesday, March 7, along Interstate 84 in far northern Oregon.
According to a Facebook post by the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, no injuries were reported in the blaze, which reportedly began in a clothes dryer.
The fire was mostly out by 9 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as cleanup efforts are ongoing.
