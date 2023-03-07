TheTrucker.com
Massive fire tears through Oregon TA Express; drivers asked to avoid area

By The Trucker News Staff -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
This image, captured by the Sherman County Sheriff's Office, shows a firefighter in front of a blazing TA Express on Tuesday, March 7, along Interstate 84 near Biggs Junction, Ore. The store is a total loss.

BIGGS JUNCTION, Ore. — Fire gutted a TA Express truck stop on Tuesday, March 7, along Interstate 84 in far northern Oregon.

According to a Facebook post by the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, no injuries were reported in the blaze, which reportedly began in a clothes dryer.

The fire was mostly out by 9 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as cleanup efforts are ongoing.

335059276 1264668361100135 4845883807777434391 n
A fire rages in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March, 7, at a TA Express truck stop in Biggs Junction, Ore. No injuries were reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. (Courtesy: Sherman County Sheriff’s Office)
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

