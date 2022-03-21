MATS 50th to host MAC Trailers Winter Nationals Championship Pull

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time since the early 1980’s, the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) will host a truck and tractor pull as part of its event line-up for the 50th anniversary celebration.

The MAC Trailers Winter Nationals Championship Pull will be held in Freedom Hall on Saturday, March 26, the final day of the show, which runs from March 24-26.

Adding an element of power and noise, the Championship Pull will feature heavy hitters from the Hot Rod Semi, Pro Stock Tractor, Unlimited Super Stock Tractor and Mini Rod Tractor divisions.

“This new event is sure to provide an evening full of excitement and top-flight pulling for MATS attendees and pulling fans alike,” a news release stated.

Doors for the event open at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time with pullers first hitting the track at 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.