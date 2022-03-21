Military veteran truckers to be honored at Mid-America Trucking Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Veterans In Trucking (VIT), a new program focused on providing veterans with a new career path in the trucking industry, is coming to the 50th anniversary of the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), scheduled for March 24-26 in Louisville.

MATS officials said that the event is a way to support partners and honor the nation’s “heroes and give back to the people who have given so much for their country.”

The VIT event will include custom-tribute trucks, a people’s choice vote and special displays.

Veterans are selected by the carrier they drive for and receive a custom-wrapped truck in honor of their service to our country.

The initial recipients of the military themed trucks have been awarded.

Ken Mateer is one of the VITs who has been selected. Mateer served nearly 22 years in combined military services before retiring and now drives with ACT.

Larry Pope joined the military at age 17 and said he found discipline, structure and a purpose. After he left, Pope was looking for the same brotherhood and found trucking. Clean Harbor chose Pope to be the recipient of their custom-wrapped truck due to his sense of comradery, respect and sense of purpose, according to the company.

Ted Kieffer served for 21 years in the military driving heavy haul equipment in Germany. Today, he drives for Unlimited Carriers and said he appreciates their commitment to giving him the home time he needs.

For more information about these and other drivers who are VITs, click here.

Admission to the program is free to all badged MATS attendees and will be located in The Pavilion.

For all information regarding the 50th Anniversary of MATS, schedules and announcements, visit www.truckingshow.com.