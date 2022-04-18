Michigan governor announces multiple road rebuilding projects

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that multiple road rebuilding projects are expected to begin.

The projects include U.S. 23 resurfacing and bridge work in Arenac County, U.S. 127 resurfacing in Gratiot County, the Interstate 69 Rebuilding Michigan project in Lapeer County, year two of the Interstate 75 resurfacing project in Bay County, U.S. 31 resurfacing project in Manistee and Mason Counties, Interstate 96 road and bridge improvement project in Kent County, and the Interstate 196 interchange connection project in Kent County.

Based on economic modeling, the projects are expected to directly and indirectly support 1,287 jobs.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money,” Whitmer said.

“Investments like these in Arenac, Bay, Gratiot, Kent, Lapeer, Manistee and Mason counties will ensure our bridges and roads are safe for years to come and ensures that drivers can go to work, drop their kids off at school, or run errands. This year, Michiganders will see more orange barrels and cones than ever before as we move forward at record pace to fix roads and bridges across Michigan. Since I took office, we’ve repaired, rebuilt, or replaced over 13,000 lane miles of road and 900 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs. And both my Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the recently enacted Building Michigan Together Plan will turbocharge our efforts to fix our roads with the right mix and materials, making them much less susceptible to our notorious pothole seasons, all without raising taxes by a cent.”

U.S. 23 Project in Arenac County

The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin several phases of work on the U.S. 23 Connector, including overnight work to demolish the U.S. 23 Connector bridge over M-13.

This work is part of an overall $37 million investment to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 from I-75 to Grove Street in the city of Standish, including repairs to 19 bridges.

Based on economic modeling, the project is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 470 jobs.

Funding for this project is made possible by Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.

The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.