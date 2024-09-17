Michigan trooper to be taken off life support after accident during semi truck traffic stop

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. — A Michigan State Police officer will be taken off life support after his vehicle was rear-ended last week while parked along Interstate 75 near Detroit, authorities said.
Daniel Kerstetter worked for the Motor Carrier Division, which keeps an eye on trucks and other commercial vehicles.
Kerstetter was not able to overcome injuries and “will be removed from life support pending the completion of his family’s decision to donate his organs,” state police said Sunday night.
Kerstetter was inside a patrol car during a traffic stop Friday in Lincoln Park when a Ford Explorer struck the median and smashed into his vehicle, state police said.
The impact sent Kerstetter’s vehicle into the rear of a semitrailer. He was wearing a seat belt.
Thank you officer for your service. So sorry for the family.