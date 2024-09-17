TheTrucker.com
Miles of Gratitude: Ferrellgas honors its drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

By Dana Guthrie -
Ferrellgas thanks its drivers with "Miles of Gratitude for National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week. (Photo courtesy Ferrellgas)

LIBERTY, Mo.   Ferrellgas Partners L.P.  is honoring its drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

According to a company press release Ferrellgas’ theme for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is Miles of Gratitude.

“Whether our drivers are hauling propane across the country as part of Ferrell North America (FNA), delivering it to someone’s home or business as part of Ferrellgas operations, or refilling a display of Blue Rhino grilling cylinders at a store, every mile counts,” the company said in the release. “Our propane gets to its final destination safely and efficiently because of them, and we’re proud to have them as a key part of our nationwide supply network.

Ferrellgas said without its driver, the company would not be able to do what they do – deliver easy propane service to millions of families.

“At the end of the day, we deliver propane. We couldn’t do that without our hardworking, safety conscious Drivers,” said Ray Galan, vice president of retail for Ferrellgas.

To celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Ferrellgas leaders across the country are finding unique and meaningful ways to honor its Drivers.

“We want to say thank you for the important role they play in our business,” said Tamria Zertuche, president and CEO. “Our Ferrellgas, Blue Rhino and FNA Drivers are truly at the heart of this company. Their dedication to our customers and their fellow employee-owners is unmatched in the propane industry and beyond. We are so grateful to have them as part of our team.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

