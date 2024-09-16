TheTrucker.com
CBP officers seize $503K in cocaine at Pharr International Bridge

By Bruce Guthrie -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
CBP officers seize $503K in cocaine at Pharr International Bridge
Customs and Border Patrol made another large drug bust in Pharr, Texas. (COURTESY OF CBP)

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Pharr International Bridge this weekend seized more than $503,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline officers continue to exercise extraordinary vigilance in the cargo environment, utilize the latest technology and that combination yielded this cocaine seizure,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Laredo Port of Entry “This seizure is a reflection of CBP’s ongoing effort to uphold its border security mission and keeping our communities safe.”

The seizure occurred on Sept. 13 at the Pharr International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of avocados for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 16 packages containing a total of 37.69 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer. The narcotics had a street value of $503,355.

CBP seized the narcotics and tractor trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

