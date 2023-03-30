Mid-America Trucking Show opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the biggest trucking shows in the nation is underway in the heart of Kentucky.

The MId-America Trucking Show (MATS) runs through April 1 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

Join The Trucker and Trucker Jobs Magazine at booth 61085 to learn more about us.

Also at the show will be hundreds of other exhibitors and hands-on activities.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

“Since 1972, MATS has become the world’s largest and longest running annual heavy-duty trucking event,” a MATS news release stated. “MATS is the place to experience everything from new technologies to networking with industry thought leaders. This is where the industry’s largest brands and promising startups do business, form partnerships, and make meaningful connections. Over 900 exhibitors and more than 60,000 attendees experience MATS each year, making it the education and innovation epicenter of the trucking industry.”

Shell Rotella typically has one of the more popular booths at the show.

“Visitors will enjoy the fun and games by taking their shot at Plinko and maneuvering through a miniature obstacle course with remote control trucks,” a Shell Rotella news release stated. “Fans will have the opportunity to show their support for truck drivers by placing an encouraging and grateful note on the Shell Rotella Wall of Appreciation.”

Fans will also have the opportunity to see 2021 SuperRigs winner: Truett Novosad’s 2005 Peterbilt 379.