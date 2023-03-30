Border agents find 14 illegal immigrants inside big rig sleeper berth

LAREDO, Texas — Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station stopped a human smuggling attempt on Wednesday, March 29, north of Laredo, Texas, involving an 18-wheeler.
According to a news release, agents received a call from a concerned citizen of a tractor-trailer possibly being used in a human smuggling attempt.
Agents observed the tractor-trailer and conducted a vehicle stop on Interstate 35 near mile marker 36.
As the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled into the nearby brush. Agents inspected the tractor-trailer and discovered 14 individuals inside the sleeper area of the cab.
Record checks revealed that the individuals were in the country illegally from El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico.
The undocumented individuals were taken into custody and processed.
