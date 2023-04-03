Migrant worker killed when bus hits big rig head-on

PLANT CITY, Fla. — One person has been killed in a Florida accident involving an 18-wheeler and a bus carrying migrant laborers.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the bus, which was carrying 38 people, veered over the centerline at around 6 a.m. on Monday, April 3, along U.S. 98, crashing head-on into an 18-wheeler.
One person on the bus died, authorities said.
Multiple injured workers, along with the truck driver, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The workers were on their way to harvest strawberries at Plant City, Florida.
