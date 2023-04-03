TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Migrant worker killed when bus hits big rig head-on

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Migrant worker killed when bus hits big rig head-on
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Migrant worker killed when bus hits big rig head-on
One person died after this bus veered into the path of an 18-wheeler on Monday, April 3, 2023, near Plant City, Fla. (Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue)

PLANT CITY, Fla. — One person has been killed in a Florida accident involving an 18-wheeler and a bus carrying migrant laborers.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the bus, which was carrying 38 people, veered over the centerline at around 6 a.m. on Monday, April 3, along U.S. 98, crashing head-on into an 18-wheeler.

One person on the bus died, authorities said.

Multiple injured workers, along with the truck driver, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The workers were on their way to harvest strawberries at Plant City, Florida.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE