Minnesota Trucking Association promotes campaign to lure new truck drivers into industry

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Trucking Association (MTA) Foundation has launched a new program that’s designed to boost interest in trucking careers.

According to a news release, “Drive the Difference: Trucking Careers, Powered by People” aims to “drive young people and their parents, mid-career changers, women and under-represented populations to consider a trucking career in Minnesota.”

The foundation began the program in response to MTA members identifying the driver and technician shortage as one of their top challenges year after year. Minnesota currently faces a shortage of nearly 8,000 truck drivers, with a national shortage 10 times that amount, the news release stated.

A new website about the initiative includes descriptions of trucking jobs, links to schools, along with videos featuring MTA member companies giving testimonials from their drivers, technicians and behind-the-scenes employees.

The ongoing social media campaign will utilize Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube, as well as ads on Pandora and Spotify to help drive people to the website.

“The goal of the Drive the Difference campaign is pretty simple,” MTA Foundation Chairman Brent Bois of Calhoun Truck Lines said. “We want to attract men and women to the site, connect them with training providers, and deploy them into essential, high-paying truck driving and truck technician jobs.”

The Minnesota Trucking Association Board of Directors donated $110,000 to the foundation to launch the multi-year campaign.

“The Minnesota Trucking Association has been fortunate to accumulate resources to fund special projects of great industry need,” MTA President John Hausladen said. “The board was unanimous that there is no greater need and no better use for these member resources. We are excited to see how this effort brings talented men and women into our industry. We believe this is a best-in-class workforce hub and campaign, utilizing cutting-edge tools and unique Minnesota content. Like trucking, we are in this campaign for the long-haul with a multi-year strategy.”