McDonald’s McRig helping Arkansas tornado victims with free meals

WYNNE, Ark. — The McDonald’s USA McRig has rolled into rural Arkansas to help feed residents affected by a devastating tornado.

According to the company, the rig, which features a complete McDonald’s kitchen, will be set up at the McDonald’s parking lot at 1798 N. Falls Blvd. in Wynne, Arkansas, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 4, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

To-go meals include cheeseburgers, small fires, McNuggets, apple slices and bottle water — all free of charge.

Wynne, a community of about 8,000 people 50 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee, woke Saturday, April 1, to find devastation in their town after a large tornado struck on Friday, March 31.

At least four people died, and the local high school was destroyed, along with many other structures.

Most of the town is still without electricity, and many are scrambling to find hot meals.

“As Arkansans, we come to the aid of our neighbors and our community when tragedy like this strikes,” McDonald’s owner/operator Greg Madison said. “We’re also fortunate because we are not alone. Our local, regional and national partners at McDonald’s have stepped forward to support those affected by the tornados as well as the volunteers who have flooded into the impacted areas to help. We are grateful for that support as we continue the work to make our communities here in Arkansas whole again.”