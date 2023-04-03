Kentucky temporarily suspends CMV restrictions for storm cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain regulatory restrictions on commercial motor vehicles involved in restoring power and clearing debris in Kentucky and other states impacted by violent storms and destructive winds on Friday, March 31.
The secretary’s order complements a state of emergency declared by Gov. Andy Beshear.
“This order is to help avoid any delay for utility crews and other responders coming to the aid of storm victims,” Gray said.
The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 30. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops while engaged in the emergency response.
To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order. A copy of the order can be found by clicking here.
