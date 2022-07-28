TheTrucker.com
Mississippi road gives way underneath big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
Mississippi road gives way underneath big rig
An 18-wheeler partially fell through the roadway while attempting to navigate the off ramp of U.S. 49 South at the Highway 67 interchange. (Courtesy: Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop K)
This 18-wheeler sits on a partially-collapsed road in Mississippi. (Courtesy: Mississippi Highway Patrol)

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. — An 18-wheeler partially fell through the roadway Wednesday as the driver attempted to navigate the off ramp of U.S. 49 South at the Highway 67 interchange.

No injuries were reported. Information about why the road gave way was not available.

According to a Facebook post from the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop K, the road will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time while repairs are made.

 

 

 

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

